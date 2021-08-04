Beginning July 27, the Family History Center at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Barron, 644 S. 6th St. will reopen with hours from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. Please use the northwest door and ring the door bell.
Consultants will be there to help you access collections of vast records and family trees. Restricted resources, such as films can be viewed at the Family History Center.
It is free to open a Family Search account if you would like. There are two computers and a printer available to work on.
There is a search portal to use different websites such as Ancestry, My Heritage, Find My Past, Geneanet, etc. Records are continuing to grow, there are now 31 million indexed Family History Records and almost 7 million Catholic Church Records from all over the world.
The Barron Family History Center is an auxiliary of the Family History Library in Salt Lake City, the world’s largest Family History Library. State covid guidelines will be followed for now.
