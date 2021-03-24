“Gooney Bird Greene and Her True Life Adventures” will be performed by actors from Riverview Middle School at the BACC auditorium Friday and Saturday, March 26-27, at 7 p.m.
The performance is based on a book by Lois Lowry and a comedy written by Kent R. Brown. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students (k-12) with PK and under free. A family package (any size family) is available for $15. Seating will be socially grouped in family groups with face coverings.
For reservations email Mr. Pederson at pedersonm@barron.k12.wi.us
