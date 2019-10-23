Barron Chamber of Commerce will again welcome pint-sized ghosts and goblins to the downtown area from 10 a.m. to 12 noon this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, for the annual Halloween Spooktacular and Trick-or-Treat outing.
The event begins with a Halloween costume parade at 9:30 a.m. through the hallways of Monroe Manor, 508 E. Monroe Ave., giving elderly residents a chance to meet and greet the children.
Participating businesses and organizations will set up shop in the west parking lot of KJ’s Fresh Market at 10 a.m., where the “Trunk or Treat” event begins.
Trunk loads of treats will be distributed, and families can get Spooktacular Passports at the Chamber table in the parking area.
Families are reminded that they can visit other Chamber businesses throughout the downtown area during the remainder of the Spooktacular event.
For details, visit the official Barron website, www.cityofbarron.com, and click on the Chamber of Commerce link, or go to the Barron Chamber Facebook Page.
