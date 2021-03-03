The good news last Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, was that the temperature was well above freezing for the Almena Montessori School Barnebirkie ski race, held in an open field east and south of the village shop.
The not-so-good news was the wind – gusting up to 40 mph, sometimes higher. For the students who participated (in three waves of skiers), and the scores of parents and others who came out to watch, the wind was a big challenge.
“The kids just skied harder,” Tawnee Keller, school principal, said. “We decided to have the Kiwanis Club serving the hot chocolate and cookies inside the shop rather than out in the elements.”
But that was the only change in an event that included official Birkebeiner bibs, hats and medals for the skiers, a public address system with a lot of rousing country and rock music, courtesy of announcer Randy Linsmeyer, and a whole lot of parents and other relatives and friends who showed up to cheer the kids on.
Keller said she and the race volunteers hope the event will be repeated in the future, with further participation.
“This year, it was all students attending the Barron Area Montessori School and Almena Elementary,” she said. “If we continue in the future, we will invite other schools including Woodland Elementary and Ridgeland/Dallas Elementary as well as the surrounding area.
There were many who helped to stage the event. They included:
• Barron Kiwanis, cookies and hot chocolate.
• Ski trail helpers Fay and Gary Reinikainen, Cathie Hilbert, Deb Johnston, Jodi Johnson, Sonja Diedrich, Sara Reinikainen, Bente Moe, and Maren Mueller.
• Photographers Julie Featherly and Annikka Moe.
• Student helpers Madison Richette and Aryn Lipke.
• Event coordinators Keller, Bente Moe, Amanda Holten, Cathie Hilbert, Julie Featherly, Chasta Udelhofen, Justina Smyth, Alysa Bell, Brianne Duncan, Steph Linsmeyer, Angie Wagner and Becky Johnson-Whitten.
• Medal presenters Jen Clemens and Ashley Munroe.
• Trail workers Rick Jari and the Barron SnoBears ATV and Snowmobile Club, as well as Sonja Diedrich, Amanda Holten, Bente Moe, Tawnee Keller, Jodi Johnson and representatives of the Almena Village Shop including Wayne Becker, Greg Rayment and Tom Feidt.
• Set up workers Jeremy Graber, Chelsie Blake, Deputy Andy Krahenbuhl, Annikka Moe, Maren Mueller, Mo Tollman, Andy Feidt and Tom Feidt.
• The Barron County Highway department, providing visibility vests.
• Steve and Alice Welter, who donated the use of the racecourse location.
• Safety workers, Turtle Lake Police Chief Al Gabe, Deputy Andy Krahenbuhl, and the Almena Fire Department.
• Technicians, Charles Gluege and Steph Linsmeyer
• Flags, Jessica Graveson-Seis
• Anthony and Bethany Wagner, who allowed signs on their property.
