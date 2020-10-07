Barron resident Isaak Mohamed is one of 33 people appointed last week to Gov. Tony Evers’ Health Equity Council, the governor’s office announced Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Council members will address factors that worsen health disparities among the state’s diverse population groups, according to the press release.
“Ensuring that all Wisconsinites have access to quality healthcare has been and will continue to be one of my administration’s top priorities,” Evers said, adding that he expected the council to produce “actionable solutions to help Wisconsin become an equitable place to live for all individuals.”
Mohamed’s position on the council will be as “Somali Liaison & Community Health Worker,” the release said.
The council will be directed by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Its members represent diverse populations around the state, including Native American tribes, Latin groups, and African Americans, as well as children and families, public health, and major health providers and insurers.
