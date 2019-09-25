By Bob Zientara
Since it was endowed in March 2016 with $1 million provided by local native Howard Whitmore, the Barron Area School District’s mentorship program has been in operation under the direction of three successive leadership teams.
The latest lead coordinator, retired teacher Diane Sloan, presented a program for the Barron Area School Board Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, to outline the program’s plans and as it enters its fourth school year.
Sloan said that in a 17-year career at Barron, she witnessed “an increasing number of kids in need” of an adult mentor. “Time after time, I would hear principals say, ‘this kid would be a completely different student with a role model,’” she told the board.
Research shows one-on-one adult mentoring can counteract student behaviors such as high absenteeism, drugs and alcohol, depression, and a lack of interest in extracurriculars, Sloan added.
On Sept. 16, Sloan said the Barron program takes two approaches to mentorship. The first is social/personal (relationships) “for kids who are developing at-risk tendencies and need the contact to focus on positive role models.”
The second approach is career mentorship, which pairs volunteer adults with “kids (who have) real plans and ideas (about their career paths) and … who can … use (a professional) to mentor them.
“We target kids in middle and high school,” she said. “That was Whitmore’s primary focus.”
Referrals can come from a variety of sources, Sloan added. Students have entered the program after referrals from the Boys and Girls Club at Riverview Middle School, or from parents and grandparents.
“Interestingly enough, I’ve had kids who self-refer,” Sloan said. Students will ask her: “Can you get (a mentor) for me? Can you get one for my sister?”
But the students are “only half the equation,” she said.
Finding mentors is the other half.
“We go to staff and team meetings (at the schools) and ask for names. We ask people if they know others in their (groups of friends and social contacts),” Sloan said. Meetings are planned at area civic group meetings and at area businesses. A mentor recruitment Facebook page is under development, too.
Mentors face current-day challenges, she added.
“Lack of training can be a problem,” Sloan said. “Some of our kids have had trauma in their lives. What does that look like? How do you engage the kids in those situations?”
The social aspect of mentorship can involve mentors and students attending baseball games or other events in the Twin Cities, according to Sloan.
The career piece involves more work.
Sloan remembered teaching a junior last year who wanted a career in cosmetology. The mentorship work included helping the student prepare for tech school and finding a cosmetology professional to work with her.
“Applying for college can be overwhelming,” she said. The mentor’s work involves “not just helping people get to college or tech school, but to be successful when they get there.”
Sloan asked board members to be mentors, themselves, or to recommend potential volunteers.
Board member Kelli Rasmussen, a mentor already, said she visits her student during lunch break. She and the student worked things out with the mentorship program to continue their relationship over the summer months.
“It’s hard to ask someone to consider this if you don’t know the time commitment,” board member Danette Hellmann said.
The minimum is one hour per week, according to Sarah Stauner, director of pupil services.
According to a 2016 News-Shield story, Whitmore was born in 1936, raised on a farm in Dallas, graduated from Barron High School in 1953, and went on to a career that included owning and operating Barron Veterinary Clinic, dairy farming in the Dakotas, and teaching at the University of Illinois in his current hometown of Urbana, Ill.
Whitmore said a key mentor in his life was his high school principal, John Hoar.
“We had a lot of work to do on the farm, but Johnny reminded my dad not to keep us home from school too often,” he said.
Remembering that relationship and seeing the value of a mentorship program in Urbana, Whitmore offered to set aside $1 million to be invested. Interest generated from the investment would create and fund a similar program in Barron.
In other action at its regular monthly meeting Monday, Sept. 16, the Barron Area School Board:
