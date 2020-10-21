The annual United Fund drive for residents of the Town of Barron will run from October until Dec. 10, 2020. Donation letters have been sent out to residents. If you did not get a donation letter and would like to donate, please contact treasurer Gloria Dobberfuhl at 715-637-5579, mgd5579@hotmail.com and request a letter.
Residents have an opportunity to donate to local as well as Wisconsin and Federal charities. Fifteen local charities and fourteen state and federal charities are listed, but residents may donate to charities that are not listed by adding the name and address of their favorite other charities. All of the charities listed are tax deductible organizations, so any donations given are deductible on your income taxes if you itemize your deductions.
At the end of the drive the donations are sent to the organizations by the Town of Barron United Fund committee. The drive gives residents an opportunity to donate to the charities they want to donate to in the amount they want to give to each charity by sending one check with the donation letter indicating where and how much they want to give. That way, residents don’t have to write personal checks and send them off to each charity themselves.
“We’re looking forward to a great drive and thank our residents for their generosity,” Dobberfuhl said.
