A 22-year-old Cumberland man missing for more than a week was located deceased on Silver Lake in Barron County on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Around 2 p.m. the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a homeowner on the west side of Silver Lake reporting a truck crashed on the shoreline of his property.
Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department, along with the Wisconsin DNR, were already on the lake searching the area and responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of the missing person, Ben Jacobson, deceased along with his truck that crashed into an embankment and brush. Jacobson was last seen Monday, Feb. 8, around 7:30 p.m. and was driving a 2002 Ford F-150.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Ben’s family and friends," stated Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. "We would also like to the thank everyone from family, friends, snowmobilers, pilots that flew the area and countless others that helped us during this search even with the dangerous temperatures."
