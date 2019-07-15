A preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol may have played a factor in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, July 12, 2019, just north of Cameron, involving a 37-year-old Chetek man.
According to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle driven by Mathew Petersen, 37, of Chetek, was traveling south on SS went it went off the road and struck a tree in a yard near the Tractor Central store, Cameron.
Petersen was extricated from the vehicle and flown to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing as of Monday afternoon, July 15.
Responding to the scene were deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with Marshfield Medical Center Ambulance, Cameron Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter.
