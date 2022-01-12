A joint brunch for the Chetek Area After Five and the Rice Lake Women’s Connection will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 9 a.m.with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m. at The Moose Lodge, 402 E. Newton Street, Rice Lake.
This brunch is open to all ladies; there are no membership dues. The ladies of the Moose Lodge will be serving brunch including a breakfast lasagna, fruit cup, and a beverage for a cost of $10.
Linda Berg from Superior (who suddenly became a widow with two young daughters) will share how she was helped through that tragic time. She will also do a special feature on her book, “The Kissing Pot”, that she was inspired to write.
Reservations or cancellations can be made by calling Barb Millerman at 715-637-4114 or e-mailing her at bamillerman@chibardun.net by Friday, Jan. 14.
Stonecroft is an international women’s outreach headquartered in Kansas City, Mo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.