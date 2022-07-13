Rice Lake Elks Lodge #1441 will be celebrating 100 years in the Rice Lake Community on July 23, 2022. The Lodge is located at 36 East Eau Claire Street on the corner of Lake Shore drive and Eau Claire Street on the shores of Rice Lake. The celebration kicks off at 3 p.m. for members and guests to socialize followed by a brief program at 5:30 p.m. with remarks from several officers, Past Exalted Rulers, and other dignitaries. A video presentation of photos and memorabilia from the past 100 years will be included.
Event dinner will be served following the program. Dinner choices are Chicken Kiev or BBQ ribs both served with salad, rolls, baby red potatoes, vegetables, and dessert. Meal Cost is $25 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 715-234-2951. Commemorative Pins specially designed for the celebration are offered along with new #1441 Lodge pins for $10 each. Limited quantities available and should be purchased before supply is diminished.
The local Elks Lodge was formally installed on April 12, 1922, and the charter was issued on July 13,1922. The 100th celebration date was chosen due to scheduled events previously booked and the availability of officers and other speakers. Interesting fact - when the Rice Lodge was established, it was in the smallest city in the United States to have an Elks Lodge. As a Grand Lodge rule, at that time, a city was required to have a population of 5,000 to qualify. As the official census in 1920 gave the city a population about 500 below that figure, it was necessary to take a census independently to satisfy the population requirements, which was completed by Lodge members.
The first meetings of the new lodge were held at the Odd Fellows Hall, currently Beer Cheese Bar and Grill. On Aug. 1, 1922, the third floor of the Quinn building on Main Street was leased, which was the home of the lodge until May of 1934 when the present property was acquired. It was at that time a large lake-shore home owned by W.A. Demers. Remodeling took place with the lodge room and addition completed in February of 1935. Over the years, additions and remodeling took place and in 1965 a banquet hall and kitchen were completed. Remodeling in 1971 made a new lounge and bar area. The following decades brought ongoing remodeling including renovations to the kitchen and banquet areas and making the facility handicapped accessible. A great amount of credit goes to members and business partners who donated time effort and resources to make the facility second to none.
The Lodge always has been dedicated to the cardinal principals of the order: Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love, and Fidelity demonstrating the Elks Care-Elks Share philosophy in daily life. An Elk member is dedicated to serving the community through its charitable work.
The Elks, Lodge is not open to the public, however multiple local events invite members of the community to attend as they share the facility with the community. Leadership hopes the guests will like what they observe and consider becoming a member, membership in an organization that invests in the community. As a member you can take advantage of the multiple benefits—travel discounts, insurance, along with discounts and services partnering with some of today’s best companies that are all available to you as an Elk member.
Members donate to state and national funds, and if the per capita donation is reached, an average of $10,000 is given back to the community yearly. In addition, the local lodge supports benefits for youth programs and activities including scholarships, drug awareness education, literacy programs, along with food drives, homeless shelters, veteran programs, and numerous others all making the community a better place to work and live while undertaking projects that address unmet needs such as working with the local Hospice Center and Special Olympics.
To be eligible for membership in the Benevolent and Protective order of the Elks you must be a citizen of the United States over the age of 21 and believe in God. Those interested need to be sponsored by any member in good standing and complete the application process. If approved, indoctrination takes place followed by initiation.
Celebrate with Rice Lake Lodge #1441, the 100-year anniversary and accomplishments of all who have participated. Lodge members respect their neighbors and constantly seek to promote their well being. Further information on the Elks can be found at www.elks.org’.
