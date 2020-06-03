The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction will hold an administrative rule hearing on Monday, June 8, 2020, to accept public testimony on an emergency rule related to expanding virtual summer and interim session courses.
The objective of the rule is to expand grade levels in which school districts and county agencies serving children with disabilities may receive state aid to provide virtual instruction during summer and interim school sessions, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Barron Area School District administrator Diane Tremblay, “our hope is that we can have summer school in house in July and August. We surveyed our parents and by large, they would also like this opportunity.”
However, if the pandemic continues to restrict school activity, the proposed rule change “simply gives us more flexibility with how we account for (full-time teaching positions) in a virtual setting,” she added.
