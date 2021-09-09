—The latest Census data shows some population swings throughout Barron County;
—Mosaic Technologies is getting $2.6 million in federal funds to strengthen broadband;
—And the county considers what to do about a sex offender camping in county forest land.
Plus more of the latest local news and upcoming events.
If you like the show, please help us spread the word. Tell your friends, your family, your co-workers. And if you have any suggestions for topics, send us an email, at editor.barron@chibardun.net.
Thanks for listening to the News Bell, presented by Charter Bank.
The News Bell is a production of Bell Press, Inc. Hosted by Carl Cooley and Ryan Urban.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.