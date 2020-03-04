Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will be hosting Birds and Beer at Bird’s Place in Ridgeland on Thursday, March 5. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6. This month’s presenter, Steve Betchkal, is discussing ‘The Most Beautiful Birds’.
Birds and Beer is a monthly program that gives nature enthusiasts the opportunity to socialize with one another in a casual setting while enjoying snacks and a drink. This month’s presenter, Steve Betchkal, will be speaking about the beautifully colored birds that live in and pass through Wisconsin. From brilliant blues, robust reds, and irresistible iridescent, Steve will talk about why these birds look the way they do!
Registration is highly encouraged because space is limited. Tickets are $15/person. Ticket price includes snacks, a drink ticket, and the program. Each Birds & Beer program is held at a different location and features a different presenter. To register, call Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary at 715-635-6543 or go online at hunthill.org.
The next Birds and Beer program, on Thursday, April 2, features Ryan Magana from the DNR discussing ‘The Forest Raptors of Wisconsin’ at Voyager Village in Danbury.
