When two people marry, it is said they give themselves to one another, but for Troy and Kelly Johnson, it turned out quite literally, with Kelly donating a kidney to Troy.
Troy was diagnosed with stage five kidney failure in August 2020 after feeling ill. Driving home after some tests, doctors called and told him to return to the hospital right away, said Lisa Wenzel, Kelly’s sister and Troy’s sister-in-law. Troy was flown to Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Minn., on that August day.
Troy needed a kidney transplant, so they began the process of searching for a donor. If a family member is not a match, they still might be able to donate a kidney to someone else and move up Troy on the recipient list.
But it happened that Kelly was an acceptable donor and could give one of her two kidneys to Troy. “We got really lucky. The odds of that happening is really rare,” Wenzel said.
The transplant was performed in February and both have made a miraculous and speedy recovery, Wenzel said.
Family members, including Wenzel, have set up a benefit for the Troy to assist with medical expenses. A private and reserved family, the Johnsons are quick to give help, but slow to ask for it, Wenzel said. But the outpouring of support has been tremendous, she noted. A GoFundMe page quickly reached its $20,000 goal.
“It warms your heart to know that kindness is still out there. People want to help,” Wenzel said, adding the whole family is incredibly grateful for the support.
Troy and Kelly are well known in the Barron community, Wenzel said. The couple were high school sweethearts that married in 1995. Troy works at Swant Graber and Kelly is a custodian at Riverview Middle School. Their daughters, Kaylee and Alyssa, are in college.
The benefit is being held at the Barron VFW from 1–4 p.m. on Sunday, March 21.
There will be various raffles throughout the event, chance wheels, a silent auction and a meat raffle. Major prizes include a half hog from Almena Meat Company and a booking for a Chris Kroeze concert. #TroyStrong t-shirts and can coozies will also be sold. The event will have a sloppy Joe meal and drink for $8.
Monetary donations may be sent to the Troy Johnson Benefit account at Westconsin Credit Union. Anyone wishing to donate items for the auctions or raffle should message the Troy Johnson Kidney Transplant Benefit page on Facebook.
The GoFundMe page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/troy-johnsons-kidney-transplant.
