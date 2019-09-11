Flags throughout the state of Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff today, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, as the state of Wisconsin observes a state “Day of Service and Remembrance,” according to an announcement released Sept. 9 by Gov. Tony Evers’ office.
The 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks will be observed throughout the nation today.
The governor urged Wisconsinites to “reflect on our nation’s grit and resilience while working to honor the legacy of those we lost and the countless heroes who responded during our time of need.”
