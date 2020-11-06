Barron County Public Health reported seven more deaths of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2020—more grim news in a week that saw 452 new reported cases in the county.
Barron County is reporting a total of 1,388 cases and 16 COVID-19 deaths.
“Our hearts go out to the families of the individuals,” said Health Officer Laura Sauve. “I cannot urge the importance of everyone in the community doing their part to protect those most vulnerable enough. We do not want to see any more death. We need everyone’s help to stop the spread. Everyone’s actions matter.”
The new deaths occurred in individuals ranging in age from late 70s–90s. All with underlying health conditions. Most from long-term care facilities, according to Public health.
“In the past week we have seen cases skyrocket," continued Sauve. “Many of the new cases are in young to middle-aged people. A big part of that is being driven by social gatherings. Please, do not gather with people who don’t live in your home, take-out your food instead of dining in, avoid unnecessary travel and wear your masks.”
Public health is urging all community members to help to slow the spread of COVID-19. Stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms and call your doctor to be tested. Stay home while waiting for the results of your COVID-19 test. Keep children home from school with any signs of illness. Wear a mask when in public and wash your hands often. Avoid any unnecessary travel and do not gather with those who do not live in your home. Businesses are strongly encouraged to follow guidance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Cooperation (WEDC) https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/.
Testing for COVID-19 is available at all local clinics. If you get sick, stay home and call your doctor before going in. Symptoms of COVID-19 are:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.