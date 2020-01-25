Crash scene

The semi-truck crash Wednesday evening, Jan. 22, on Hwy. 53 north of its intersection with Hwy.8, closed down one lane of the highway for approximately one hour, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department.

On Friday, Jan. 24, at 5:15 a.m., a 4-vehicle crash occurred on Hwy. 53 north of

Hwy 8. A truck lost control and struck a guardrail. Two semi-trucks traveling north collided

with each other to avoid the crash, and a vehicle that was travelling behind the semi-trucks

could not stop in time and stuck the back of one of the semi-trucks. The crash caused one minor injury. One lane

of Hwy 53 was closed for about one hour.

The accident remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

“With warm weather and fresh snow, snowmobiles will be out all weekend. Snowmobile operators are reminded to

stay on marked trails and respect the property of landowners who allow trails through their land,” Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.