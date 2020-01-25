On Friday, Jan. 24, at 5:15 a.m., a 4-vehicle crash occurred on Hwy. 53 north of
Hwy 8. A truck lost control and struck a guardrail. Two semi-trucks traveling north collided
with each other to avoid the crash, and a vehicle that was travelling behind the semi-trucks
could not stop in time and stuck the back of one of the semi-trucks. The crash caused one minor injury. One lane
of Hwy 53 was closed for about one hour.
The accident remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
“With warm weather and fresh snow, snowmobiles will be out all weekend. Snowmobile operators are reminded to
stay on marked trails and respect the property of landowners who allow trails through their land,” Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
