The Wisconsin National Guard will be offering free drive through COVID-19 testing in Barron County. Free testing will be available on Saturdays, September 25 and October 2. Testing will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The testing site is located at the Barron County Justice Center, 1420 State Hwy. 25 in Barron Wisconsin. Enter at the north driveway and follow the signs. Testing is open to all Wisconsin residents ages five and up.
You can register the day of your test here https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/ or you can register in person when you arrive.
If you have questions about COVID-19, please dial 2-1-1. You can also text COVID-19 to 211-211. For the latest information, follow Barron County Public Health on Facebook or visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.