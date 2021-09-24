If you've had exposure to someone who tests positive, get a COVID test ASAP regardless if either of you is asymptomatic.

Specimens may now be taken for testing through many medical providers. Consult your primary care physician's office for information.

The comparatively high positivity rates in Oklahoma could be inflated by testing apathy, health experts have said, but infections are occurring even in vaccinated individuals.

If you're planning to travel by plane, the Tulsa International Airport has been offering testing for passengers through Alpha Xpress Labs.

More testing options, as listed by Tulsa Health Department: