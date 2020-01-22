Jen’s Choppin’ Block, formerly Clickers in Dallas, will hold their Grand Opening Wednesday, Jan. 24-Monday, Feb. 3.The event will feature a new, expanded menu and fantastic specials.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Prime Rib followed by Smoke-N Karaoke from 8 p.m.-midnight.
Sunday, Feb. 2: Football party with Taco Bar.
Monday, Feb. 3: $2 burgers (fresh patties).
The Open House includes prizes and drawings.
“It’ll be a Choppin’ Good Week for you to make the trip to Dallas and check us out.”
