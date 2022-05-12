A man and two children have died after a house fire early Thursday morning, May 12, on River Avenue in Barron.
Thursday afternoon the Barron Police Department identified the victims as Donald Albee, age 44, and his children Conner Albee, 6, and Emily Albee, 5.
Delores Dahlberg, 49, and girlfriend to Donald Albee escaped the fire, and was treated and released at the scene.
On May 12, 2022, at 3:26 a.m., the Barron County 911 center received a call of a house fire on River Avenue in the City of Barron. Initial report was three people were still inside the residence.
Officers from the Barron Police Department along with the deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the Barron Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Cameron Fire Department and Cumberland Ambulance all responded to the scene.
An immediate search and fire attack was conducted by fire personnel and they were able to pull the two children out of the house and they were transported to Mayo Hospital. Lifesaving measures were performed but were unsuccessful and they were both pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Donald Albee was later located in the house deceased.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Barron Police Department and Department of Criminal Investigation.
The Barron School District has extra counselors and resources on hand for students and staff.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald stated, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family involved as well as a heartfelt thank you to all the fire and medical personnel for all they did at the scene.”
