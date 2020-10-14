Stonecroft is scheduling their second joint outreach for all interested ladies at the Norske Nook in Rice Lake at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19. Safety measures will be implemented, and the restaurant will be limited to around 35 Stonecroft attendees! The total cost for the evening including a light supper and beverage is $8.
The speaker for the evening is Carol Mohr from Stanley, Wis. The title of her talk is “What a Drama Queen Knows.” Come along on a musical adventure as Carol shares the “K N O W S” of her life. She will be sharing inspirational and contemporary music within her talk and special feature.
Love offering envelopes will be distributed as part of the outreaches’ Fall Fund Raiser for Stonecroft, which is celebrating its 82nd year as a ministry to women around the world.
Reservations may be made by calling Gladys Huset at 715-837-1445 or Barb Millerman at 1-715-743-2390 no later than Friday, Oct. 16. Reservations may also be made by e-mailing Barb at bamillerman@chibardun.net.
Stonecroft is an international women’s ministry headquartered in Kansas City, Mo. All ladies are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.