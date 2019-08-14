The popular television show, “American Pickers’ plans to visit Wisconsin during the month of October, according to Sarah Perkins, casting associate for New York City-based Cineflix.
“Please keep in mind, we are looking for different, unusual, and unique items -- something we’ve never seen before and with an interesting story!” Perkins said in a Tuesday, July 30, 2019, press release.
To pass on ideas to the show, visit the American Pickers Facebook page, call (855) 653-7878 (OLD RUST) or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.
Perkins noted that “the Pickers,” Mike and Frank, “only pick private collections.” No information will be accepted from “stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.”
