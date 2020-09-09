After a 7-month break, Stonecroft is scheduling their first joint outreach for all interested ladies at the Norske Nook in Rice Lake at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14. Safety measures will be implemented, and the restaurant will be open for only Stonecroft attendees! The total cost for the evening including a light supper and beverage is $8.
The speaker for the evening is Mary Roelofs from Princeton, Minn. The title of her talk is “NO MATTER WHAT.” Mary tells of losing her 12-year-old son in an auto accident as well as dealing with a false accusation. Mary will also be providing a special feature on “THOUGHTFUL NOTES.”
Reservations may be made by calling Gladys Huset at 715-837-1445 or Barb Millerman at 1-715-743-2390 no later than Friday, Sept. 11. Reservations may also be made by e-mailing Barb at bamillerman@chibardun.net.
Stonecroft is an international women’s ministry headquartered in Kansas City, Mo. All ladies are welcome.
