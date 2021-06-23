Driving along La Salle Avenue, you might not even realize that there’s a park there. On the north side of the road along the Barron Flowage is the Kiwanis River Park.
The sign disappeared long ago, and all that’s there now is one picnic table, a grill, some trees and a boat launch area.
But an ambitious girl scout is set to change that. Isabella Lyste has raised more than $7,000 to add a small pavilion and bench.
Lyste said the idea came to her while sitting with her grandfather Lawrence Lyste in that very park, trying to come up with a project that might earn her the Girls Scouts Gold Award.
It was a hot day and there was no shade in the park, and that’s when the idea dawned on her.
Lyste exclaimed, “That’s it!”
The park’s trees were young and it would be a long time before they would provide much shade. But a pavilion would do the job.
Lyste received a pledge for the final $750 she needed for the project from the Barron Kiwanis Club on Wednesday, June 18.
The next day she was in the park with city workers to plan the next step.
“Stump removal should happen within the next week or two. Same with the locates for the concrete. The concrete will happen after that—three-ish weeks. The pavilion was ordered yesterday. The stakes in the park represent where they will go. The bench will be ordered soon. Lots of things happening!” Lyste wrote Friday in an email.
Aside from giving Lyste the go-ahead on the project, the City of Barron is also contributing $3,000.
About 20 to 25 local businesses have given about $3,300, in response to a letter Lyste sent out to 70-plus Chamber of Commerce members. A Music in the Park even netted another $400-plus. Dollars continue to trickle in through Hometown Nutrition, which is contributing $1 from each “ChariTEA” sold.
Kiwanis River Park is at the intersection of La Salle Avenue and S. 14th Street, kitty corner from the Lions River Park. There is also a Kiwanis Park along Mill Street, north of the Yellow River.
