Youth and their parents interested in being part of the 2022 Barron County Junior State Fair Dairy Delegation should keep in mind the entry deadline date is Wednesday, May 25.
Any youth, between the ages of 12 through 19, inclusive, as of Jan. 1 of the exhibit year and who are a member of any bonafide youth organization with a program of work are eligible to participate.
Dairymen, either with registered or upgraded dairy cattle, interested in working with youth in exhibiting one or more of their animals are encouraged to be involved as well.
Barron County has a long-standing tradition of outstanding dairy herdsmanship and showmanship excellence at the Wisconsin Junior State Fair, which will be held Aug. 2-7 in West Allis. The positive long-term educational and fun experiences gained cannot be taught in a classroom.
Youth who are interested in showing a dairy animal and others wanting more information regarding the Wisconsin Junior State Fair are encouraged to contact Steve Fronk, Chairman, Barron County Dairy Committee, at: 715.721.0858 or email Steve at: sfronk@nfo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.