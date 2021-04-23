Results of the Barron School referendum on the Spring Election ballot has been confirmed after a recount Thursday, April 22.
The recount revealed three more “Yes” votes for Question #1, which asked if the district should borrow an additional $24.5 to pay for a variety of facilities improvements.
After the recount, the tally is 740 “Yes” and 725 “No.”
The additional yes votes were found in the City of Barron. According to the school district’s Board of Canvassers, those three votes were not detected by a machine because the “voter did not make the indicator clear enough for the machine to count it.”
Canvassers were Sue Hanson and Dallas Sloan, with assistance from school district administrative assistant Carissa Cutsforth and Barron County Clerk DeeAnn Cook.
The recount was conducted after a petition was filed by school district resident Walter Herrman.
