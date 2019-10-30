As the flu season arrives, the American Red Cross regional office in St. Paul, Minn., wants donors to be sure of two things: that they’re not sick on the day when they are scheduled to donate blood, and that they shouldn’t worry about donating blood, if they have had a flu shot but aren’t exhibiting any flu symptoms.
In the News-Shield circulation area, there are four blood drives over the next two weeks. They include:
Cameron – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Cameron High School, 750 S. First St.
Rice Lake – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5, Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, 1900 College Drive.
Clear Lake – from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at the Clear Lake Area Community Center, 560 5th St.
Turtle Lake – from 12 noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 320 Pine St. S.
The area blood drives will be coordinated by the Red Cross Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, Eau Claire.
Healthy donors are needed to maintain the blood supply, according to Sue Thesenga, communications manager for the Red Cross’ St. Paul office.
There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free, the Red Cross said in an Oct. 22 press release.
People who have the flu must wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation, the Red Cross added.
To make appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call (800 733-2767.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.