On Saturday, April 4, at 7 p.m. the Dunn County Northern Lights Chorus and local quartets along with two award-winning quartets will present their 51st annual Barbershop Harmony Show “Let’s Go Away” at the Martin Anderson High School Gymnasium in Colfax.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, and $3 for students (18 and under).
Kordal Kombat Quartet is really making a splash in the Barbershop Harmony Society and beyond. Their performances and achievements have taken them all over the North American continent. The group represented the Land O’ Lakes District of the Barbershop Harmony Society in the 2017 International Barbershop Quartet Contest, where they placed 27th in the world.
They are the 2013 Minnesota State Fair Country Fair Talent Contest champions, and they were the first quartet in the history of the Land O’ Lakes District to win the titles of District Novice Champion and District Quartet Champion the same year.
The Best Sellers are a female quartet from Onalaska, Wis. They are seniors at Onalaska High School and have been singing together for just under two years. They have sung at numerous community events, were given the Exemplary Performance Award at State Solo & Ensemble, placed second in the NextGen Junior Quartet Contest at the 2019 BHS Midwinter Youth Harmony Festival in May, 2019.
The Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society is a non-profit community service organization that exists for the enjoyment of members and those they entertain.
For more information, please contact 715-279-2079 or heydon@mail.com. Visit them at www.dcbarbershop.org and Facebook at Dunn County Barbershoppers.
