Low-flying aircraft may be coming to the Ridgeland and Prairie Farm areas next Monday, July 11, 2022, as the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection conducts spraying for spongy month infestation.
Spraying can start as early as sunrise and continue until the day’s plan is complete and as weather conditions allow. Aerial spraying requires calm winds, high humidity, and no precipitation. The yellow planes are loud and will fly low, just above the tree canopy. Pets or livestock may be frightened by the noise of the low-flying planes, so keep them indoors or monitor them.
Planes will apply an organic, biodegradable mating disruptor product. The product is dispersed across the forest canopy as small waxy droplets which slowly release the synthetic spongy moth mating pheromone.
Female spongy moths do not fly, but give off a pheromone, or chemical scent, which attracts male spongy moths. The product applied to the tree canopy emits the same scent. These treatments are highly effective at reducing the mating success of this insect. Past research shows this can reduce spongy moth populations by over 90% in the subsequent year.
The composition of the chemical signal released is specific to spongy moth and will not interfere with the lifecycle of other insects. It is also not toxic to people, bees, animals, birds, and plants.
