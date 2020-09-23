A consulting firm based in Slinger, Wis., is about to send a questionnaire to Barron Area School District residents inviting their reactions to proposed school upgrades and new construction worth an estimated $34 million.
The final proposals were the subject of discussion throughout the summer, as members of a community-wide focus group examined the needs of the district, ranked the priorities and listed them during a wrap-up meeting held Aug. 21, 2020, at Barron High School.
Members of the school board were presented with a final version of the survey at their regular monthly meeting Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the district central office.
“The survey goes out in mid-October,” Diane Tremblay, district administrator, said earlier Monday, Sept. 21. “We will also have videos depicting our long-term facilities needs; they are in the works for our constituents to view soon.”
In the survey, voters will be asked to rate how important they believe the improvements to be.
The questions summarize the list of improvements that resulted after the community focus group closely examined building and equipment needs for:
• Almena Elementary School, built in 1960 with additions in 1991 and 1998. Estimated cost of improvements: $525,000
• Ridgeland-Dallas Elementary, dating back to 1956, with several additions since that year. Improvements there would cost $575,000
• Woodland Elementary School, which is in need of new space and mechanical improvements. A new community childcare center is also recommended by the focus group. Estimated cost: $7.5 million.
• Riverview Middle School, which dates to 1963 and underwent some updates in 2015. Mechanical improvements, lab upgrades, instructional space improvements, a reconfigured parking lot and a new weight/fitness room would collectively cost $9.2 million.
• Barron High School, originally dating to 1958, with numerous improvements since that year, the latest in 2017. The largest proposed improvement for this building would include a renovated gym, lobby, weight/fitness and wrestling rooms, and converting existing space into classrooms. The total cost is estimated at $16.2 million.
