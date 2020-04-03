Barron County's Public Health office announced the second and third positive cases of COVID-19 shortly after 11 a.m. today, Friday, April 3.
That brings to three the number of confirmed cases in the county, according to the announcement.
The two newly positive cases had been in close contact with the individual who tested positive on April 1. All three of the individuals are isolating at home, according to the announcement.
“When a lab confirms a positive case, Public Health is immediately notified," Laura Sauve, county health officer said. "It is then Public Health’s job to work with the person and identify any close contacts they have had. Our staff will be in touch with anyone who has been in close contact with a person who tests positive."
Social distancing is the only way to slow the spread of the disease, the announcement added.
"This means staying home as much as possible. If you must go out keep at least 6 feet apart from others and wash your hands often," the announcement said.
