Local sportsmen can partake in one of the area’s longest running ice fishing tournaments on Saturday, Feb. 19, when the 58th annual Poskin Lake Ice Fishing Contest will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The tournament will feature $2,000 in cash prizes.
The Poskin Lake Sportsmen’s Club’s annual outing most always draws a big crowd, partially due to cash raffles and the popular kid’s raffle. There will be 15 $100 cash prizes, a $500 winner and additional door prizes for those purchasing a raffle ticket.
Tickets are $2 each. A 50/50 raffle will also be held.
Raffle tickets will be available on the ice and anytime before the tournament at the Poskin Lake Resort. Cash prizewinners need not be present to win.
Those purchasing a raffle ticket will also be eligible for fishing prizes. Prizes will be the same in the gamefish and panfish categories: $100 for 1st, $75 for 2nd, $50 for 3rd and $25 for 4th.
Food and refreshments will be available at the resort. Tournament proceeds will go toward conservation and scholarships.
Contest participants are reminded to bring their own bait.
For more information, call 715-296-2887.
