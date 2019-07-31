The public is invited to help Hoff Financial Services, LLC, to celebrate its 25th Anniversary in business from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Church Barn, 1615 13 ½ Ave., Barron, according to company owner Kelly Hoff.
Founded in 1994 in Prairie Farm, as Hoff Accounting, the company has grown over the past quarter century to provide a range of services that now includes monthly bookkeeping, payroll, quarterly reports and year end filings, income tax preparation and financial planning for individuals and small businesses.
Founder Kelly Hoff began her company when she “discovered a strong need for cost effective bookkeeping and income tax preparation for farmers and small businesses.”
As a dairy farmer, Hoff said she “knew the issues her clients faced and understood their language.”
For the first five years, she worked at her kitchen table while raising her three children and helping her husband on the farm.
Hoff Accounting purchased a small building in Prairie Farm in 2000 (the current Hay River Massage Therapy) and, in 2001, Kelly Hoff became licensed with Transamerica Financial Advisors, allowing her to offer retirement planning services.
To better represent its current structure, the business became known as Hoff Financial Services, LLC.
In August 2012, the business relocated to its current location at 220 River Ave. N., Prairie Farm.
“It was a five-year dream come true, a larger and wonderful building,” she said.
In 2009, Kelly Hoff achieved Enrolled Agent status with the Internal Revenue Service. To do so, she had to pass three extensive exams given by the IRS, proving her knowledge of income tax regulation and preparation.
In 2015, the Barron location was opened at 31 S. Third St., in a building formerly occupied by Indianhead Community Action.
Hoff said the move allowed better access to clients in central or northern Barron County to use.
“Once again, expansion is on the horizon,” she added. “Hoff Financial Services will be opening a third location in Chetek in the coming months, focusing on Medicare supplements, life insurance, investments, and business accounting.”
From its beginnings, when Kelly Hoff did income tax returns by hand at the kitchen table, Hoff Financial Services has grown to a company that now serves clients throughout Wisconsin and 35 other states.
She said the success of the business proves that “when you remain focused on the right things: faith, family and friends the rest will take care of itself.”
