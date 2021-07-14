After a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions, the Barron County Fair is back on this week, July 14-18, complete with rides, games, food, livestock shows and grandstand entertainment.
“We’re just happy to have a fair,” said Fair Board President Kevin Roske.
The opening ceremony is today, Wednesday, July 14, starting at 2:30 p.m. But many of the open and junior shows were already underway Tuesday. Grandstand entertainment includes harness horse racing, starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
This year’s demolition derby is Friday, starting at 8 p.m. And Saturday is the Truck & Tractor Pull Extravaganza.
Roske noted the shift of the demo derby from Sunday to Friday is one of the only changes this year compared to years past.
Instead, Sunday will largely feature draft horses. There’s a draft horse show, pull and wagon rides for fairgoers.
“Other than that, we’re keeping things about the same as much as we can,” said Roske.
Sunday also features the open dairy show.
Another fair highlight is the crowning of the Fairest of the Fair, which is Friday at 6:30 p.m.
There’s a Catholic Mass Saturday at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday’s Ecumenical Service is at 10 a.m.
There is plenty of entertainment for the kids, including Nick D. Barnyard Adventure at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Spectrum Entertainment carnival runs Wednesday though Sunday. Wristband specials include:
Rides unlimited during all opening times $40.00 in advance, $60.00 at the ticket box. 40 hours of rides for less than a dollar an hour.
Wednesday Sneak-a-Peek Wristband Special - 5-10 PM - $20.
Thursday Kids Day - 1:00 PM to 10:00 pm - All Rides $1 Each.
Friday and Saturday Wristband Extravaganza - 1:00 to 11:00 PM - $25.
Sunday Last Blast Wristband - 1:00 to 6:00 PM - $16.
General admission to the fair is $6 for people ages 16 and up. A season ticket is $20. Daily admission for youth ages 6-15 is $3, and a youth season ticket is $10. Thursday kids 15 and under get in free until 4 p.m.
Friday is Senior Citizens Day, with $4 admission for people age 62 and older until 4 p.m.
Grandstand prices are $5 for harness racing and $15 for demo derby and the truck and tractor pull ($5 for kids 15 and younger).
