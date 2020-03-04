A regional search for an 80-year-old Cameron man who went missing Sunday morning, March 1, 2020, ended without mishap on Interstate Hwy. 35 in Chisago County, Minn., after a Minnesota State Trooper found the missing man with his truck after it ran out of gas in Chisago County, Minn., according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and county dispatch logs.
Family members identified the missing man as Ronald Kuruz, a resident of the village.
A press release from the Sheriff’s Department indicated that Kuruz was last seen on Sunday morning, March 1, outside his home. A neighbor saw him get into his truck and leave home, headed west for Barron.
Dispatchers were told that the extended-cab truck had half a tank of gas. After searchers couldn’t find the truck in Barron County, a statewide Silver Alert was issued in Wisconsin and adjacent states by the Sheriff’s Department shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Within an hour, Barron County dispatchers were contacted by Chisago County, Minn., with information that a Minnesota State Trooper had found the missing man alongside the interstate highway after the truck ran out of gas.
A family member later drove to Chisago County to bring the man home, according to dispatch logs.
