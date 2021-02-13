Today, February 13, 2021, is Susan Swedell’s 53rd birthday. On a day where her family should be celebrating, they are still searching; 33 years ago, Susan mysteriously disappeared from Lake Elmo, Minnesota. To mark this important date, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota, and Susan’s family are seeking the public’s help to solve this long-term missing case.
On the evening of January 19, 1988, 19-year-old Susan “Sue” Swedell was finishing up her shift at the local K-Mart. It was blizzarding outside, and Sue was afraid of storms. She called her family to say she was on her way and began her drive home. Sue didn’t make it home that night. Sue’s car overheated, forcing her to pull over into a gas station. Witnesses say they saw Sue get into a car with an unknown man. She hasn’t been seen since. Investigators believe Susan’s car could have been tampered with to cause it to break down.
“Somebody knows something,” said Christine Swedell, Sue’s sister. “I absolutely do not feel that she ran away. I knew as soon as I heard [Sue was missing] that there was something horribly wrong.”
