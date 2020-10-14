A five-kilometer running event to raise funds in the memory of the late Allie West, Barron, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, starting at Red Cedar Church, 1701 W. Allen St., Rice Lake.
The Allie Cat Benefit 5K is named for Allie West, who lost a battle with cancer on May 23, 2020, at the age of 24.
According to event organizer Autumn Hoff, the fee for the 5K run will be $35, which includes a T-shirt, or $20 without a T-shirt.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a lunch including walking taco, dessert and drink. There will also be a silent auction, with proceeds going to local children charities. All events will be held outdoors. Visitors are asked to bring a lawn chair.
At 11:30 a.m., there will be a short celebration of life ceremony.
Ally West was the daughter of Patty Gallaty and David West. She grew up in Barron, graduated from Barron High School, and lived in the Barron and Chetek areas all her life.
“She was so funny and loved to laugh,” Hoff said in an email. “Allie had always had a passion to help kids who were struggling. She went on several trips to Haiti to work in the orphanages there, always helping her friends out with their children when they needed it, and dreaming, one day, she would have her own children.
“Allie went on to work in dentistry, waitressing, working at Kwik Trip and then a local cheese factory,” Hoff said. “(She) was such a social butterfly she could make a friend with anyone.”
West started feeling ill in 2018, when she was diagnosed with what were described as “blood abnormalities.” Her health worsened in October 2019, when, according to Hoff. West was finally diagnosed with leukemia in late November of last year.
For more information or to sign up for the race, visit http://alliecat5k.com
