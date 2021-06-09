A squadron of veterans mounted on motorcycles will spend part of the coming weekend in Barron, according to a source with Brown-Selvig American Legion Post 212, Barron.
The event is being coordinated by Gerald “Joe” Johnson, a Vietnam veteran and the editor of a comprehensive history of Barron area veterans.
According to Greg Roth, American Legion post commander, the motorcycle contingent is part of a “special operations association” that is holding a reunion which will take place tomorrow through Saturday, June 10, 11, and 12.
The group will be staying at the Cobblestone Hotel in Barron during the reunion, Roth added.
At least three formal events are planned while the group is here, he added: a visit to New Richmond Regional Airport on June 10, a motorcycle ride to the High Ground military memorial near Neillsville, Wis., on Friday, June 11, and a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Further information will be made available later. Johnson was not immediately available for comment as of press time Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
