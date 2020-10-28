By Bob Zientara
When the “late bus” leaves Riverview Middle School and Barron High School at 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (respectively) today, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, there will still be well over half an hour of daylight left, according to statistics from the National Weather Service.
But when the work week begins next Monday, Nov. 2, those departure times will be after darkness falls.
The end of Daylight Saving time is coming this weekend, when clocks are pushed back one hour earlier on Halloween night, Saturday, Oct. 31. True, everybody gets an extra hour of sleep when most of the nation returns to Standard Time, officially scheduled to begin at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
The federal government’s effort to make the most of a shrinking number of daylight hours, Standard Time will mean better driving conditions in the morning hours. A table accompanying this story shows sunrise next Monday, Nov. 2, nearly a full hour earlier than it is today, Oct. 28.
But the other half of the bargain is an earlier onset of darkness. And things won’t get any better until the Winter Solstice, which won’t take place until almost eight weeks from today -- at 4:02 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Wednesday, Oct. 21, that drivers need to be aware of changing conditions and to adjust their driving habits accordingly.
“We want you to be prepared when you drive,” he said. “Use your headlights more and pay attention (to changing conditions). You may be used to driving to or from work during the daylight hours, but, even though (sunset) is only an hour (earlier), it can make a big difference.”
Most states require drivers to use their headlights when weather conditions change, Fitzgerald added. Obviously, that means turning the lights on as it gets dark.
“Limited visibility means objects are not visible 500 feet from the vehicle,” he said.
In a previous News-Shield story about Standard Time, former Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Kevin Morgan noted that the return to Standard Time takes place in the midst of the deer rutting season, creating hazards on rural roads all over the area.
“We know from past years that October and November are the months when you have the most accidents,” he said. “Hard core hunters know that the last week of October or the first week of November (is about the time) of the peak in the rut.”
More deer traffic equals the potential for more deer accidents, Fitzgerald noted.
“It’s harder to see them … with the darkness both in the morning and evening,” he said.
“So, the time change has a lot of effect, not only on our drive home from work but our drive to work as well. We just ask that you continue to pay attention every time you get in your vehicle.”
Ben Franklin started it
The “spring forward, fall backward” time changes date back only 100 years – officially. But the practice got a head start in 1784, when Founding Father Benjamin Franklin, published an essay in Paris, France.
Franklin suggested that the French could save money on burning candles and oil lamps if they used the natural light of the lengthening day, each spring, and got up earlier.
More than a century later, a New Zealander named George Vernon Hudson published a paper suggesting that clocks be changed two hours forward each October, and reversed the following March. It was the opposite of the way we do it, but that’s because, in the southern hemisphere, autumn is in March and spring begins in October.
The first known law regarding time change was passed by the British House of Commons in 1909, but the bill was never adopted by the full Parliament because many farmers opposed it.
The first country to enforce time changes was Germany, in 1916, during World War I. The new law was passed to conserve energy during the war, and other countries – including Great Britain and the U.S. -- soon followed suit.
President Woodrow Wilson signed what was called a “fast time” law in 1918. It was repealed within a year, but some cities (including Pittsburgh, Boston and New York) continued to follow the time changes until 1942, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared year-round daylight saving – again, in the midst of conflict (World War II).
Congress has tinkered with the rules over the past half century, but, since 1966, the last Sunday of October has been the official end of Daylight Saving.
During that time, U.S. lawmakers:
• Passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966, which required states to observe daylight savings from the last Sunday of April until the last Sunday of October. States could exempt themselves from the rule. Indiana and Arizona are two that did.
• Extended Daylight Saving to 10 months, in 1974, in hopes that energy might be saved after the Arab Oil Embargo. It did, but there were too many complaints about the safety of school children on dark winter mornings.
• Shortened the period to eight months in 1975.
• Lengthened Daylight Saving to start on the first Sunday in April in 1987, where it stayed until 2006.
• Adopted the current policy in 2007. Daylight Saving ends on the first Sunday of November, and starts again on the second Sunday of the following March.
Welcome to darker times.
