With the COVID-19 pandemic likely to diminish in-person voting Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, many voters in the News-Shield circulation area are preparing to vote absentee.
A legal advertisement appearing elsewhere in today’s (Sept. 30) News-Shield provides detailed information for voters who don’t have an absentee ballot yet, or who may want to vote “in-person absentee” in advance of the election.
The legal ad spells out details on who can vote and how to register in advance of Election Day.
The focal point for all absentee voting – by mail or in person – is the local municipal clerk. An infographic accompanying this story lists the municipal clerk for each township, village and city in the News-Shield circulation area. The clerks are the go-to officials for all absentee ballot requests and/or in-person voting.
Anyone planning to vote absentee must either make a request for an absentee ballot in writing to their local municipal clerk. Voters with computers can also request a ballot online at www.MyVote.wi.gov.
The legal advertisement offers step-by-step instructions on how to follow each procedure.
Nearly a month remains for voters to request absentee ballots. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Oct. 29. Exceptions will be made for voters “who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror,” according to the County Clerk’s Office.
In-person absentee voting begins just under three weeks from today, Tuesday, Oct. 20. The infographic includes a schedule of when voters can cast in-person absentee ballots in each municipality in the News-Shield circulation area.
