Voter turnout was fairly standard for the Spring Election on Tuesday, April 5.
According to Barron County Clerk DeeAnnn Cook, approximately 28 percent of registered voters turned out and 21 percent of eligible voters turned out. There were 7,444 votes cast in Barron County.
By comparison, in 2021’s Spring Election, 26 percent of registered voters and 21 percent of eligible voters went to the polls.
This year featured several races for local government boards, while the headliners in 2021 were school referendums, including Barron and Cumberland.
Turnout is typically higher for fall elections. In the 2020 general election, more than 25,000 people in Barron County cast votes for president.
