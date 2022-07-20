The Rice Lake Elks Lodge will host the Dean’s List Big Band “Sounds of Summer” in support of the Elks Respite Camp, Camp Wawbeek-Wisconsin Dells, on Thursday, July 28, from 6-8 p.m. at the Rice Lake Elks Banquet Hall, 36 East Eau Claire Street. There is no admission fee. There will be a free-will offering donated to Wisconsin State Elks.
A cash bar will be available. A dinner, $15 tax and tip included, will include grilled chicken, potato salad, baked bens, watermelon and dessert. The dinner will be served in the banquet hall only. The doors open at 5 p.m. Reserve your table by calling 715-234-2951.
