The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is closing a median cross-over at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 8 and 20th Street (Creamery Road) in Cameron.
This is one of two major highway projects going on in the News-Shield circulation area during October and November, WisDOT said last week.
Scheduled to last until late October, the Cameron project will remove the existing median crossing at Hwy. 8 and 20th Street, and install U-turns in both the east- and westbound directions.
At U.S. Hwy. 8 and County Hwy. SS, workers will install street lighting and an overhead stop sign with a flashing beacon and will build new curb and gutter islands and medians.
Both intersections have been the scene of serious, and sometimes fatal, accidents in the past several years.
The other major project is the interchange at U.S. Hwy. 53 and Wisconsin Hwy. 48, at Rice Lake.
Hwy. 48 will be closed to eastbound traffic for up to five working days starting today, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, according to WisDOT.
Anyone driving east on Hwy. 48 into Rice Lake will be detoured onto southbound U.S. Hwy. 53 to the County O exit, then back to northbound U.S. Hwy. 53 for the return trip to Hwy. 48, WisDOT announced last week.
