Chris Kroeze is not letting the coronavirus slow him down.
Besides a recent performance at the Chetek Stardust Drive-In, where he entertained fans parked in their vehicles, Kroeze has just released “Summer Song,” a tribute to life in the North Woods that was released Monday, June 22, 2020.
“Trucks in the mud, boats in the water” are just a few of the lyrics from ‘Summer Song,’ a tune that “seems to perfectly sum up our summertime here in Northwest Wisconsin,” a press release from the Barron singer said.
Kroeze took several trips to Nashville, Tenn., in late 2019 and early 2020 to write for the project. During his most recent trip, in April, the album was recorded at Sound Emporium Studios.
It’s the same place where many of country music’s finest have recorded – artists like Johnny Cash, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Shania Twain, Willie Nelson, Little Big Town and many others.
“I couldn’t be more excited about the new record and how it turned out,” Kroeze said. “The team of people involved in this record, and getting to pull it all together with them, was an absolute dream come true for me.”
The record is set to release around Aug. 1 and is now available for pre-order at www.ChrisKroezeMusic.com.
Signed copies of the new album are available to customers who pre-order.
More information is also available at Facebook.com/ChrisKroezeMusic.
