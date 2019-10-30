Selections from Sleeping Beauty by Tchaikovsky and the Firebird Suite by Stravinsky will open the Red Cedar Symphony’s fall concerts on Nov. 9 in Cumberland and Nov. 10 in Rice Lake. These are some of the most popular compositions ever written, and will delight children and adults alike as the melodies evoke a magical world of Russian fairy tales full of mythical creatures, princesses, and heroes.
The second half of the concert will feature the first two movements of Mussorgsky’s Pictures At An Exhibition, a series of musical descriptions of his friend’s paintings – in this case an ugly old gnome and a ruined castle. The final piece will be Bolero by Ravel, one of the most recognizable pieces of classical music in the world, and possibly the least understood. At Bolero’s premiere in Paris in 1928, a woman in the audience was heard shouting that the composer was mad. Ravel is said to have responded that she had understood the piece.
Join in for a performance of memorable live classical music. The concerts will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Augustana Lutheran Church at 1025 Second Ave. in Cumberland and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 West Messenger Street in Rice Lake. Tickets are $15, with those 21 and under admitted free. Tickets are available at the door.
Established in 1983 and housed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, the Red Cedar Symphony draws classical musicians from throughout northwestern Wisconsin, including Rice Lake, Osseo, Cumberland, Ladysmith, Spooner, Chetek, Gordon, Trego, Springbrook, Bruce, Hayward, Cable, Winter, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, and Foster. For more information, visit their web site at www.RedCedarSymphony.org.
