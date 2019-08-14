The Red Barn Theatre is privileged to welcome David P. Frisinger to the stage in the upcoming production of “A Gentleman and a Scoundrel”. Frisinger, originally from the Comstock area, was involved in earlier years (70-73) at the Red Barn working at the time Nina Klauss was getting the Hardscrabble Players on the Red Barn stage. Frisinger attended UW- Barron County when Terry Wiesner suggested he audition at the Red Barn.
Some of the plays Frisinger acted in during those years were: “Everybody’s Girl”, “10 Nights in a Bar Room”, “Born Yesterday”, “See How They Run” and “Teahouse of the August Moon”, with familiar actors of the times, Nina Klauss, Maxine Wiesner, Pat Liedl, Jae Hawkess and Terry Wiesner.
Since that time Frisinger, from Virginia Beach, Va., has been active in
Virginia Beach Virginia Theater in such productions as: “West Side Story”, “Anything Goes”, “Phantom of the Opry”, “Fiddler on the Roof”, “Brigadoon”, “South Pacific”, and more.
His repertoire includes films with Touchstone Pictures, Lucas Productions and Hallmark Hall of Fame in “Billy Bathgate”, “My Name is Bill W”, and “Young Indiana Jones”.
Television appearances include parts in “Matlock”, “The New Detectives”, and “Ghost Stories”.
Recently retiring from the Christian Broadcasting Network in Virginia Beach, Frisinger looked at what might be happening at the Red Barn Theatre 2019 season. A trip back to Wisconsin to visit family and return to the Red Barn stage working with his friend Terry Wiesner and the cast of “A Gentleman and a Scoundrel”is just what he is happy to do.
