Barron Police Department investigator Nathan Emmons joined 25th Dist. State Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Ashland, in testifying before the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
The two gave testimony in support of a bill that would create a criminal penalty for the act of making a shooting threat against a school, its students, or its faculty.
“Several years ago, Nathan Emmons came to me after a high school student made a general threat against the lives of his fellow students and faculty,” Bewley said in an Aug. 16 press release.
“Under a loophole in current law, any individual making such threats cannot be charged with a crime. Emmons and I testified before the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety in support of the bill to close this specific loophole. We also got to visit with Investigator Emmons’ K-9 partner, Duke.”
The Aug. 14 event was part of a busy week for Bewley. On Aug. 13, she attended a meeting of the Senate Committee on Utilities and Housing, of which she is a member, met to discuss several bills as well as a number of gubernatorial appointments.
“Another committee I serve on, the 19th Amendment Centennial Celebration Committee, also met,” Bewley continued. “We’re working on holding events around the state, school curriculum, and a website to house information about the many Wisconsin women and men who helped make Wisconsin the first state in the Union to ratify the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.”
Bewley said she was encouraged by the week’s events.
“It’s easy to get the idea that state government is hopelessly divided,” she said. “While there are important issues we disagree on, that’s not the full picture. We can find common ground and often pass bipartisan legislation that benefits the people of Wisconsin.”
