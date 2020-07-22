A spell of heavy rain dropped at least three and one-half inches of rain in the Barron area over a week-long period ending Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020, according to statistics uploaded to a national database at Colorado State University
Some observers for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network reported rainfall amounts in excess of four inches, according to the database, which is used by the National Weather Service to keep track of precipitation across the country.
The totals don’t include the occasional heavy rain that went across Barron County between 8 a.m. and 12 noon Tuesday, July 21, or a storm cell that blew through the area that evening.
Heavy rain, wind, hail and occasional lightning went through Barron County in the predawn hours of Saturday, July 18. According to dispatch logs, an apparent lightning strike ignited a tree near Rice Lake, and there were several reports of trees down and roads blocked, especially in the Cumberland area.
Cumberland Police Department was informed of a pontoon boat flipped by high winds at Eagle Point Campground.
A tree was also reported down in the 500 block of 16th Street near Dallas.
While the rainfall has not affected the planting of farm crops – as it has in previous years – it can reduce nitrogen in the soil and have adverse affects on area gardens, according to the University of Wisconsin-Extension.
