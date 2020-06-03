Happy Days! The Barron outdoor swimming pool will open Monday, June 8, from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily as weather permits. Season passes may be purchased at Barron City Hall or at the pool front desk.
Pass prices:
$100 for a resident family season pass.
$125 for a non-resident family pass.
$75 for a resident single season pass.
$90 for a non-resident single pass.
$5 for a daily adult ticket.
$2 for a daily child ticket.
Notice
*The danger to the Coronovirus that causes COVID-19 exists.
* By entering the pool. You take the responsibility for your own protection and for disinfecting your hands and anything you touch in the pool area.
• Do not use the pool if you have a cough, fever or other symptoms of illness.
• Maintain at least 6’ between you and other people who are not a part of your household.
• It is recommended you come ready to swim in order to limit time spent in the changing room.
